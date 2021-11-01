The Music Space is pleased to welcome international touring recording artist Walter Salas-Humara and his band back to Owatonna. Walter and his band was the first concert held in this terrific new place in Owatonna in 2019.
Salas-Humara and his band (which includes the well-known musician Jonathan Rundman) will perform a full concert-length set of songs. Besides the recordings and songs of his band The Silos, Walter has released numerous solo albums over a nearly 40-year career including the most recent album, 2019’s Walterio. Walter also has new songs recorded but not yet released. The song “I’m Over You” by had significant radio play and the band was considered very influential in the “alt-country” genre. The Silos toured the world and performed on national TV numerous times. Rolling Stone Magazine said, “Walter has defined an independent roots sound that helped bring the music we know as Americana into the modern age.
The 2019 concert sold out to our previous capacity and many of those fans asked to have Walter back. We recommend getting tickets early!
Tickets are $25 advance available online through the Music Space Facebook and Instagram pages or (if available) $30 at the door.
Due to the ongoing, not yet complete remodeling of the Music Space of Owatonna, this concert will be held at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar upstairs.