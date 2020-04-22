Last Sunday, as part of the children’s message, I read the book, The Invisible Boy, written by Trudy Ludwig and illustrated by Patrice Barton. It is the story of a boy named Brian who goes through his school days feeling invisible and not included by his classmates. Brian reaches out to a new student at school and through that interaction, begins to be seen.
While The Invisible Boy is a children’s book, it has much to say to adults, as well. I think many of us might be feeling invisible during this time of challenge, crisis, and change. We are unable to do all the things, go all the places, and be with all the people we normally would. We may be fearful and lack a sense of control over what is happening in our world.
We have been living in this “new normal,” which doesn’t feel normal at all for over a month now, with no definite end in sight. There is a pervasive sense of grief as we continue to hear each day of events, large and small, that are being postponed or canceled. There is also the grief that comes as people we care about (or maybe ourselves) are impacted by COVID-19.
In the Gospel of John, Jesus speaks to people who are also grieving and afraid, although for different reasons, as he reveals himself to be alive—the Easter message. The first words he says to his disciples after the resurrection are “Peace be with you.” Peace doesn’t instantly take away grief and fear, but it does give a sense that we are not alone. Peace isn’t dependent on circumstances. Instead, it is dependent on presence, the presence of God in our lives.
The next words Jesus says are, “As the Father has sent me, so I send you.” (John 20:21) This is Jesus’ directive to his disciples for them to continue Jesus’ ministry of love, peace, and hope. In The Invisible Boy, Brian discovers that he is seen and finds peace by reaching out in kindness to someone else. Maybe that’s true for us, too. Who might be in your world who could use a word of kindness or an offer of help?
I have a magnet on my fridge that reads, “Peace. It does not mean to be in a place where there is no noise, trouble, or hard work. It means to be in the midst of those things and still be calm in your heart.” Peace is a reminder that we are not alone in our struggles, and we are never invisible to God. And that reality instills hope; hope that we will get through this together.