Take a step outside and enjoy the calm still air that surrounds us with warmth on these fall days. Next week sounds colder so get out and sit under the beautiful colored trees and savor in the moment of still, and calm and take a deep breath to cleanse your body and rid yourself of unwanted stress.
From the moment we were born, we have been breathing. But did you know, taking deeper more efficient breaths of air can help us live longer and feel rejuvenated? Breathing has been shown to decrease pain, massage your organs, increases muscle, removes tension, can assist in sleep, removes toxins, helps with weight loss, improves digestion, strengthens the lungs, improves mood, concentration, and can relieve emotional problems.
Of course we are breathing constantly, but are we utilizing the diaphragm with our breath. This is the breathing muscle. It attaches at the floor of the thoracic ribcage area and is the roof of the abdominal area. It also has attachments to the low back area at L1-L3 and the pelvic floor which assists in control of bodily functions. Openings from the esophagus and aorta pass through this great muscle. Because of these openings increased strain and tension placed on this muscle can lead to acid reflux, low back pain, incontinence, and other respiratory complications.
Physical therapists can help assist in teaching, and educating on proper breathing technique to utilize the diaphragm. This can help you to reduce pain, improve muscle contraction, and improve your ability to perform every day activities with ease. As well as the other benefits to breathing you will experience a sense of overall muscle relaxation, improved concentration, and you will feel like you have more energy.