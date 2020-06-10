27,828 children’s books awarded through SMIF's Early Literacy Grant Program

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) recently awarded 27,828 children’s books valued at $431,334 to 66 organizations through its Early Literacy Grant Program. This grant supports early literacy efforts that enhance school readiness for children birth to age five by providing children with books.

The books were awarded in partnership with Capstone and ABDO, Mankato-based publishers of children’s books and digital products and services. In 2002, Capstone helped launch the BookStart program, working with SMIF to distribute thousands of books to children in the region over a period of 15 years. In 2018, the Early Literacy Grant was formed as a new collaborative effort between SMIF and the two publishers to put even more books into the hands of children birth to age five. SMIF has previously partnered with both companies on collectively distributing more than 100,000 books across the region through grants and programming.

"ABDO is proud to support SMIF's Early Literacy Grant Program," said DeMar Borth, Chief Operating Officer of ABDO. "We are honored to help get books into the hands of many young children across the region."

“During these trying and unprecedented times, now more than ever supporting early literacy is critically important," said Christie Skilbred, Capstone Corporate Giving Manager. "Capstone is proud to support literacy efforts in the region by providing books for the Early Literacy Grants. We congratulate all of this year’s grant recipients and thank them for their important work helping children in our region. Through our continued partnership with Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, we are able to help communities succeed together.”

The following organizations were awarded Early Literacy Grants because they provide outstanding early literacy opportunities for young children and their families:

Albert Lea Area Schools

Allina Health, Northfield

Apple Lane Community Child Care Center Incorporated, Austin

Austin Aspires

Austin Public Schools

Brown County Public Health

Butterfield Odin Public School

Byron Public Schools

Cannon Falls Area Schools

Christmas in the City, Adams

Fairmont Area Schools

Faribault Public Schools

Fillmore Central Schools Community Education

Fillmore County Public Health Department

Freeborn County Public Health

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (GFW) Schools

Granada Huntley East Chain Schools

Grand Meadow Public Schools

Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties

Kasson-Mantorville Schools

Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools Community Education

Kingsland Public Schools, Spring Valley

Kiwanis Clubs of Southern MN

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School District

Le Sueur Community Foundation

Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools

Leroy-Ostrander Public Schools Community Education

Lewiston-Altura Public Schools

Mankato Area Public Schools

MN Child Care Provider Information Network, Waterville

MN Valley Action Council, Mankato

New Prague Area Early Childhood Initiative

New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva Public Schools

New Ulm Public Schools

Northfield Public Schools

Olmsted County Public Health Services

Parenting Resource Center Incorporated, Austin

Prevent Child Abuse MN/Circle of Parents, Albert Lea

Project 1590, Fairmont

Rochester Area Family YMCA

Rochester Public Schools

Rushford-Peterson Schools

Saint Charles Public Schools

Saint Matthew Community Preschool, Saint Charles

Saint Peter Community Childcare Program

SEMCAC Head Start, Rushford

Sibley County Public Health & Human Services

Sleepy Eye Public Schools

Southern Minnesota Education Consortium, Grand Meadow

Spring Grove Public Schools

St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Mankato

Steele County Public Health

Stewartville Public Schools Community Education

The Reading Center - Dyslexia Institute of MN, Rochester

Three Rivers Community Action Incorporated, Northfield

Tri-City United Public Schools, Montgomery

Triton Public Schools

United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties

Waseca County Public Health

Waseca Public Schools Community Education & Recreation

Watonwan County Health and Human Services

Wellcome Manor Family Services

Wells Public Library

Winona Area Public Schools

Winona Public Library

Youth First, Fairmont

“We are honored to be providing a record number of organizations with books this year through our Early Literacy Grant Program,” said Rae Jean Hansen, Vice President of Early Childhood at SMIF. “Reading with young children is critical to their development and future success.”

Award recipients will be provided a selection of titles donated by the publishing companies, including bilingual and early childhood appropriate books. The organizations will incorporate the books into their programs and events where young children will receive books to take home and keep.

