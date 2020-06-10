27,828 children’s books awarded through SMIF's Early Literacy Grant Program

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) recently awarded 27,828 children’s books valued at $431,334 to 66 organizations through its Early Literacy Grant Program. This grant supports early literacy efforts that enhance school readiness for children birth to age five by providing children with books.
The books were awarded in partnership with Capstone and ABDO, Mankato-based publishers of children’s books and digital products and services. In 2002, Capstone helped launch the BookStart program, working with SMIF to distribute thousands of books to children in the region over a period of 15 years. In 2018, the Early Literacy Grant was formed as a new collaborative effort between SMIF and the two publishers to put even more books into the hands of children birth to age five. SMIF has previously partnered with both companies on collectively distributing more than 100,000 books across the region through grants and programming.
"ABDO is proud to support SMIF's Early Literacy Grant Program," said DeMar Borth, Chief Operating Officer of ABDO. "We are honored to help get books into the hands of many young children across the region."
“During these trying and unprecedented times, now more than ever supporting early literacy is critically important," said Christie Skilbred, Capstone Corporate Giving Manager. "Capstone is proud to support literacy efforts in the region by providing books for the Early Literacy Grants. We congratulate all of this year’s grant recipients and thank them for their important work helping children in our region. Through our continued partnership with Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, we are able to help communities succeed together.”
The following organizations were awarded Early Literacy Grants because they provide outstanding early literacy opportunities for young children and their families:
Albert Lea Area Schools
Allina Health, Northfield
Apple Lane Community Child Care Center Incorporated, Austin
Austin Aspires
Austin Public Schools
Brown County Public Health
Butterfield Odin Public School
Byron Public Schools
Cannon Falls Area Schools
Christmas in the City, Adams
Fairmont Area Schools
Faribault Public Schools
Fillmore Central Schools Community Education
Fillmore County Public Health Department
Freeborn County Public Health
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (GFW) Schools
Granada Huntley East Chain Schools
Grand Meadow Public Schools
Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties
Kasson-Mantorville Schools
Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools Community Education
Kingsland Public Schools, Spring Valley
Kiwanis Clubs of Southern MN
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School District
Le Sueur Community Foundation
Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools
Leroy-Ostrander Public Schools Community Education
Lewiston-Altura Public Schools
Mankato Area Public Schools
MN Child Care Provider Information Network, Waterville
MN Valley Action Council, Mankato
New Prague Area Early Childhood Initiative
New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva Public Schools
New Ulm Public Schools
Northfield Public Schools
Olmsted County Public Health Services
Parenting Resource Center Incorporated, Austin
Prevent Child Abuse MN/Circle of Parents, Albert Lea
Project 1590, Fairmont
Rochester Area Family YMCA
Rochester Public Schools
Rushford-Peterson Schools
Saint Charles Public Schools
Saint Matthew Community Preschool, Saint Charles
Saint Peter Community Childcare Program
SEMCAC Head Start, Rushford
Sibley County Public Health & Human Services
Sleepy Eye Public Schools
Southern Minnesota Education Consortium, Grand Meadow
Spring Grove Public Schools
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Mankato
Steele County Public Health
Stewartville Public Schools Community Education
The Reading Center - Dyslexia Institute of MN, Rochester
Three Rivers Community Action Incorporated, Northfield
Tri-City United Public Schools, Montgomery
Triton Public Schools
United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties
Waseca County Public Health
Waseca Public Schools Community Education & Recreation
Watonwan County Health and Human Services
Wellcome Manor Family Services
Wells Public Library
Winona Area Public Schools
Winona Public Library
Youth First, Fairmont
“We are honored to be providing a record number of organizations with books this year through our Early Literacy Grant Program,” said Rae Jean Hansen, Vice President of Early Childhood at SMIF. “Reading with young children is critical to their development and future success.”
Award recipients will be provided a selection of titles donated by the publishing companies, including bilingual and early childhood appropriate books. The organizations will incorporate the books into their programs and events where young children will receive books to take home and keep.