I observed a man today,
while walking in the mall,
he was just a bit rotund,
stood five and a half feet tall,
a cowboy hat adorned his head,
his caregiver walked on up ahead,
Charlie followed, waved to one and all,
and gave them a bright and happy smile,
only a few folks ignored his greeting,
but most of us, he did beguile,
we eagerly responded to his love,
I named him Cheerful Charlie Downs,
an angel sent down from above,
God’s personal ambassador of goodwill,
to all he gave his peace, and love,
for a familial love, our need he did fulfill,
his wave seemed to be his personal blessing
which he lovingly bestowed on everyone,
it seemed that God’s love, he was expressing.
The parents of this lovable young man,
must feel great pride in their fine son.
Thank you Cheerful Charlie Downs,
you have really made my day,
I trust that when I’m again in town,
you will again walk along my way.
Bud Peka
Owatonna