This may be a fully original recipe. I have been enjoying it for years, but have never seen it in print. It is good for one large or two reasonable servings.

1/2 cup fresh (or frozen) small broccoli florets

1 strip bacon, chopped in to little pieces

3 eggs, scrambled and uncooked

Optional ingredients include milk or cream, salt to taste, and grated parmesan cheese

In a skillet, render the bacon fat and leave about a teaspoonful with the cooked bacon pieces. Add the broccoli florets and stir fry over medium heat until the broccoli begins to tan. Add the eggs and scramble-fry them all together until the eggs are done to your liking. If you want creamy eggs, add some milk or cream.

When you serve it, sprinkle with some parmesan cheese. This skillet of eggs may be covered and held over low heat for a bit or placed in a warm oven until ready to eat.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

