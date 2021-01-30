This may be a fully original recipe. I have been enjoying it for years, but have never seen it in print. It is good for one large or two reasonable servings.
1/2 cup fresh (or frozen) small broccoli florets
1 strip bacon, chopped in to little pieces
3 eggs, scrambled and uncooked
Optional ingredients include milk or cream, salt to taste, and grated parmesan cheese
In a skillet, render the bacon fat and leave about a teaspoonful with the cooked bacon pieces. Add the broccoli florets and stir fry over medium heat until the broccoli begins to tan. Add the eggs and scramble-fry them all together until the eggs are done to your liking. If you want creamy eggs, add some milk or cream.
When you serve it, sprinkle with some parmesan cheese. This skillet of eggs may be covered and held over low heat for a bit or placed in a warm oven until ready to eat.