With Christmas behind us, the United Way of Steele County is nearing the end of its annual campaign and local nonprofit organizations are counting on the United Way to meet its fundraising goal. Community members and local businesses have donated $750,981 to date, but that is still a long way from the $800,000.00 necessary to meet the growing need for services in 2020.
The United Way funds twenty-seven local programs that strengthen families, assist community members to meet their basic needs, increase access to healthcare and affordable prescription medications, give seniors and disabled resident the support they need to live independent lives and youth the tools the require to succeed.
“United Way is able to sustain a safety net of direct services in our community, and respond to crises as well as prepare our children for the future and help seniors to age in place because of the generosity support of our community,” said Kim Schaufenbuel, United Way Executive Director. “Citizens and local businesses are heroes to the children, moms and dads, grandparents, and workers of Steele County aided through United Way programs.”
In 2018, over 14,252 of Steele County residents needed financial stability, educational, or healthcare related help. Of those, 6600 were children received safety and over 2200 were senior citizens. 5400 Steele County residents needed help with disability services, medical debt, or financial issues related to unaffordable housing, and domestic violence.
United Way of Steele County is the only organization providing funding for direct human services to local nonprofit organizations.
The mission of the United Way of Steele County is to change lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community. This year’s goal of $800,000.00 will fund 27 critically needed programs operated by local nonprofit agencies. To make a contribution go to www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org, mail a check or pledge to United Way, Box 32, Owatonna, MN 55060, or text UWSC to 40403.