ALBERT LEA — Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) will hold auditions for the musical “Church Basement Ladies 2: A Second Helping” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 and Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in Albert Lea.
The year is 1969, and the world is changing, and the ladies of the Lutheran church basement kitchen are dealing with changes of their own. The show takes audiences from serving the high school students at the Luther League banquet to a church-sponsored Missionary Night and the rise and fall of a Vikings’ Super Bowl Sunday. From the elderly matriarch of the kitchen to the young mom-to-be, these women find strength in each other as they deal with the joys and upheavals from below the “House of God.”
Directed by Rory Mattson, eight performances of this musical comedy are scheduled for Oct. 17−26. There are roles available for one man and four women of various ages. There are no roles for children in this show. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing and read from the script. Rehearsals will be scheduled weeknights, with some weekend involvement closer to the performance dates.
Tickets and more information regarding auditions are at actonbroadway.com.