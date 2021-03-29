The Steele County Historical Society will host a spring coloring contest for area children who are in kindergarten through third grade. Children from Owatonna, Blooming Prairie, Ellendale and Medford are eligible to participate in this contest. Pictures are available as a page in the Kids Konnect magazine starting March 19. Individual coloring sheets are also available at SCHS, Owatonna Shoe, Central Park Framing and Finds; Prairie Home Floral and Blooming Prairie Library, Blooming Prairie; Lerberg’s Food, Ellendale; and Anhorn’s Gas and Tire of Medford, or they can be downloaded from the Steele County Historical Society website, www.schsmn.org.
Completed pictures must be brought to the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna, by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Children may use crayons or colored pencils to color the picture and each child should place his or her name and age on the back of the picture with a phone number or email address for contact purposes. Pictures will be grouped by grade level and contest winners will be invited to SCHS for a pizza party at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Each winner will be able to invite one parent/adult. Winners will be announced the week of April 12-16.
Pictures will be displayed in the exhibit hall throughout the month. During this time, children age 5-8 will be admitted free of charge; children age 9-16 will be admitted for $3; and adults will be admitted for $5.
Call 507-451-1420 with any questions.