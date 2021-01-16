This week, beginning Monday, Jan. 18, is the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. Within that week, we also find the Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children on Jan. 22. Baptism unites Christians and that immense grace given through immersion in water (or the pouring of water upon the head) three times, at the invocation of each of the names of the Trinity, calls us to the same mission of love. During this week of Christian unity, may we Christians seek a deeper understanding and gratitude for the gift of our baptism. We have become united with Jesus Christ and the life we live is no longer our own (see Paul’s words in Galatians 3:19-20). Paul also writes to the Romans: “We know that our old self was crucified with him, so that our sinful body might be done away with, that we might no longer be in slavery to sin... If, then, we have died with Christ, we believe that we shall also live with him.” The grace of baptism is an encouragement for all of us Christians to remain focused on Jesus.
In the Last Supper discourse Jesus prays for the apostles, “Holy Father, keep them in your name that you have given me, so that they may be one just as we are” (John 17:11). Love and unity are the signs that will bring others to encounter Jesus, and we pray for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon all Christians this week. Our nation is in need of unity and may we set the example as Christians.
We pray for unity in another respect as well, the sanctity of that union of the mother and the child in the womb. One of the most profound speeches I have ever heard came from Mother Teresa of Kolkata at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on February 3, 1994. She mentioned children not nurtured in love and peace in the family through absentee parents and other reasons. She then went on to say: “We are talking of love of the child, which is where love and peace must begin. These are the things that break peace. But I feel that the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself. And if we accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another? … Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use any violence to get what they want. This is why the greatest destroyer of love and peace is abortion… And this is what is the greatest destroyer of peace today – abortion which brings people to such blindness.”
May we pray this week that unity, love, and peace may reign in all hearts!