Southeast Minnesota Realtors Association hosts a check presentation and give donations to Transitional Housing of Steele County and Owatonna Park & Recreation at 6 p.m. on Friday at Lincoln Soccer Complex Pavilion prior to the Owatonna Movie in the Park event.

SEMR worked to raise funds by seeking donations, sponsorships and selling raffle tickets. The first $10,000 in donations raised was matched by SEMR. The bulk of the proceeds from the event are to be given to Transitional Housing with $2,500 to go toward sponsorship of Owatonna's Movie in the Park for the next two years.

Recommended for you

Load comments