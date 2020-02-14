OWATONNA — VFW Auxiliary Post #3723 is now accepting entries for the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.
This contest encourages students in grades 9-12 to use their creativity in showing their patriotism their country. Two-dimensional or three dimensional art is accepted.
Information will be distributed to local high schools with students in grades 9-12. Maximum age is 18 years of age and deadline for submission is March 31, 2020. Home schooled youth are also encouraged to apply. Cash prizes are awarded.
For more information please contact Trudy Pierce 451-6025; Julie Kriesel 451-0325 or checkout vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/young-american-creative-patriotic-art-contest/ for contest rules and requirements.