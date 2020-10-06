Bikers of Blooming hold fundraiser for Steele County Toys for Tots Program

Pictured left to right are Harvey Farr, Bikers of Blooming Ride Coordinator, and Don Overlie, Steele County Toys for Tots Coordinator. (Photo courtesy of Steele County Toys for Tots)

The annual B.O.B. Ride fundraiser that typically takes place over the summer was unable to proceed due to COVID-19, but the group was still active in raising funds for Steele County Toys for Tots. Despite the circumstances that COVID-19 has presented, the Bikers of Blooming Prairie organization recently presented Steele County Toys for Tots with a check for $11,570.

In 2019 the Bikers of Blooming Prairie raised a record setting amount of $17,500 for the Steele County Toys for Tots Program. Since 2004, the B.O.B Ride has collectively raised $136,355 for the program.

For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or find Steele County Toys for Tots on Facebook for status updates.

