When I drove school bus and transported teams to Mankato using the old highway 14, we would pass through Janesville and I had to slow down so the kids could see the famed doll that was in an attic window of a house located along highway 14 in Janesville. The doll, located in the attic of a house owned by Ward Wendt and displayed in the attic window was a mystery to almost everyone who passed by. There were lots of eerie tales about the doll and the meaning of it. As we passed the house, all of the girls in the bus screamed in terror. The boys chuckled about it but also turned to look anyway.
The doll became so famous that it became a legend in Janesville and still has its own website. Likewise, Ward Wendt, who was born in Janesville, farmed, was a florist and a railroad worker and an enthusiastic collector. He died at age 84 in 2012.
Ward left behind the legend of the doll and that legend was written up in the Mankato newspaper by Janesville native Shawn Fury. The doll was the subject of many writings by people from all over the country.
The doll rested in the attic window of Ward’s house for decades. Ward was born in the house he lived in all of his life. Stories about what it all meant populated the Internet. In his article for the Mankato newspaper, Fury wrote, “The doll has fascinated several generations of townsfolk and passersby. It was always there and the story will always be kept secret.
In 1976, in celebration of the bicentennial, Janesville put a time capsule in the city park, which is located across the street from Wendt’s house. Ward, so the story goes, reveals the meaning behind the doll. The capsule won’t be opened until 2176.
When Wendt passed away on September 15, 2012 at the Waterville Good Samaritan Center, a close friend named John Glynn of Janesville removed the doll from Wendt’s house, built a display case for it, and placed it at the Janesville Library where it remained for the public to see for some time. Glynn eventually reclaimed the doll and has it at his farm home. “Many kids were scared of it and the decision was made to remove it from the library,” Glynn told me in a telephone conversation. “I don’t know the story of the doll or why the date of 2176 was put on the time capsule. By that time nobody will know the story. It’s too bad that the time capsule can’t be opened today so people who remember the doll will know the story behind it.”
The mystery of the Janesville doll remains and none of us will probably ever know the story behind it.
A wall of history
A wall of history still remains at the former St. Clair’s building on North Cedar. There is a small closet next to the basement stairway that reflects personalities that were customers and employees at the men’s clothing store decades back. I spent about an hour writing down all the signatures that were written on the wall of that closet. Many of them I knew or were familiar with. It’s a rather long list of names, but I thought you may be interested in reading and remembering them. Here’s a listing of the names that were written on the wall. R.S. Schmanski, Earl Marion, Jim “Bimbo” Marion, Evie Parsons, Bob Martin, Sam Starks, Greg Krueger, Bob St. Clair Jr., Shirley Abraham, Jim Habiger, Hubbie Kovack, Bob Shamp, George Osten, Fritz Engel, Lee Heiden, Fritz Lenker, Bob Evans Jr., John Lenker, Bob Hoffman, Alex Schmanski, Jerry Engerson, Edie Ellis, Dave Wavrin, Leona Haberman, Don “Ears” Feich, Bea Anderson, Steve Jessop Roman Koveleski, Lois White, Sid Wilker, James Gorman, Bob “Speedy” Winsor, Don Hanson, Big Jim Borgeson, Charlie Marion, Chuck Hammel, Lloyd Miller, Bobbie “Scott” McDaniel, “Boober” Rains, Mike Kleeburger, Joe Kovaleski, Edgar Bradley, Dean Langer, Chuck Bailey, Bill Burt, Karl Lenker Jr., Steve Lenker, Steve Johnson, Kay Fisher, Jim Herzog, Gayle Chris Jefferson, Nick Rossow, Jan Partridge, Cindy Stelter, Tony Tysk, Wayne “Spider” Larson, and John Niermants,. When I was writing down these names, I was also given the opportunity to sign the wall.
Other St. Clair’s notes
Remember the basement at St. Clair’s? A portion of the downstairs was dedicated to the Boy Scouts. Uniforms, badges, hats and other items relating to the scouts were located there.
Greg Krueger came to manage the store in 1980. He became a partner in the store in 1982 and purchased the entire store from Earl Marion. The store was eventually moved across the street next to Owatonna Shoe.
Greg Schultz, who owns the building which now houses “The Hat Chic”” tells me that the “Wall of Fame” is still there, located under the stairway to the second floor. The names remain plus some later signatures (including my own) of visitors to the stores that occupied that space.
Did you know that at one time, St. Clair’s offered a selection of women’s career wear, however that was discontinued because of expansion of the men’s clothing which left no extra room.
Pat Shamp was a long-time bookkeeper at St. Clair’s.
Remembering Angus
As we look ahead about three years to the waning days of the present high school, one has to remember that the OHS building as it stands now was selected by a movie company in 1994 filming the movie “The Life of Angus Bethun” as a background for school scenes in the film. The high school and the little store across from the school on Grove Street were used when filming scenes.
It was an exciting time when OHS Principal Jim Herzog revealed to the community that he had been contacted by the Minnesota Film Board that directors of the movie had expressed a desire to film scenes at the school site. Herzog informed me at the time that it was the exterior of the school that appealed to them. “They told me that they would do the filming primarily outside the school and wouldn’t interfere with the daily routine of the school day.” That was probably wishful thinking. The filming literally attracted not only students but hundreds of city residents who stood by to watch. I remember watching a dialog filmed between two young actors staring in the show. The scene took place at a picnic table in front of the little store, which had been re-painted at the director’s request. The Owatonna Bus Company stationed four school buses for several days along Grove Street in front of the school. I remember watching the filming of a scene which involved Sue Olson, then an employee of the school district, walking out of the Grove Street doors of the school. There must have been 25 takes of the scene before the director was satisfied. Quite a number of students were selected as “extras” in the filming.
Semi-trucks lined the parking lot of the school which held equipment and a full-fledged canteen was set up for feeding the actors and crew.
I remember one scene involving the filming of a football game. The filming was scheduled following a Friday night home game at Owatonna. A large number of students and adults waited for hours in the high school auditorium before they were called to the grandstand to portray the fans at the game. The filming took place in the early morning hours of Saturday following Friday night’s game. Football team members were used in the game scenes, however, they did not wear the school uniforms. The marching band was also used.
Darryl Hill, assistant principal at the time told me that the movie related to the subject of bullying. The theme of the movie involved a student who was overweight and not particularly handsome, being bullied by other students, but ended up taking the homecoming queen to the after-game dance.
Herzog remembers that the production company treated the school very fair when it came to interrupting the regular school day schedule. He told me, “I can remember that sales of food in the lunchroom plummeted as students went to the actor’s canteen to purchase their lunch. I mentioned that to the film director and the production company sent us a check for the estimated amount of income we lost.”
The movie also starred Kathy Bates and George C. Scott who never made it to Owatonna. All of their scenes were filmed in California.
Did you know?
Did you know that long-time OHS orchestra director Arnold Krueger was honored by the Minnesota Waterfowl Hall of Fame in 1993, recognizing his lifetime service to nature. Arnold taught orchestra in the Owatonna Public Schools from 1950 to 2000. In 1972 he bought 230 acres of land in the LeCenter area. He has since put up more than 50 duck houses. Each year Krueger monitors the ducks and tags them for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He estimates that since 1972 close to 30,000 ducks have hatched on his land.
From the Heart recipients named
Names of those who are fighting cancer have been given by the “From the Heart Run/Walk” being held this spring. This year the families included will be those of Mark Woodrich, John Osmundson and Nova Maas, a second-grade student at Lincoln Elementary School. A newly formed “She Time Event” which was held yesterday to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the From the Heart. It’s designed to offer local women the opportunity to forget about cancer for a night of shopping, eating and wine.
This year’s From the Heart event will be held on Saturday, May 2 at Lake Kohlmeier. A half-marathon begins at 8 a.m. and the 5k walk/run at 8:30 a.m. with a half-mile kid’s fun-run taking place between the two races.
This year, the committee will be offering pre-race, baseball-style shirts for interested parties. Those wishing to order a pre-race shirt are asked top e-mail contactus@fromtheheartrun.com with the shirt sizes. Deadline to order is March 13.
The event will kick off with a spaghetti supper the night before the race.
A farewell to the troops
Owatonna said goodbye to its mobilized units of the 135th Infantry on February 25, 1941. The members of the Red Bull Division left for a year of field training at Camp Claiborne, La. A throng of nearly 2,000 milled about the special train stopped at Union Station on Front Street to watch the soldiers depart. It was a sharp cold night when the troops left Owatonna. The Elks band played lively marches and patriotic songs. Members of the Owatonna American Legion Post and the Elks Lodge led the farewell parade from the armory downtown to the station. In an earlier column, I quoted Joe Racek, platoon sergeant remembering the day. “We marched them over to the train. Families were crying, the boys were crying. I was continually hollering out orders and guys were crawling out windows of the train to get that last kiss from their girl friends or family. It was pure chaos!”
The family of Joe Racek Sr. compiled an enviable record of service in the armed forces. The Racek kids included Clarence (Casey), Larry, Lydia, Joe, Marvin, Arabella, Mildred, Ronald and Archie (Chic). Their service included everything from musicians to Air Corp, infantry and nursing.
Chic was actually in the service for one day. After two years on the farm, he finally received a draft notice. He was in a barracks along with other draftees for one night before shipping out. They were told they would be rousted out at 4 a.m. to be shipped out. Chic told me, “No one showed up at 4 a.m. The hours went by, and finally about 9:00 a.m. a Sgt. came in and said, “Ok you S.O.Bs you can go home…the war is over!” We asked him what to do with all of our equipment and uniforms. He told us he didn’t care. We could take them with us or throw them in the trash. Anyway, I always tell people that I was in the Army for one day!” Before his draft notice came, Chic was what was called “frozen on the farm”. He couldn’t go out and get another job. He had to stay on the farm and produce needed food. Chic will be 95 on May 11.
Jottings
The candlelight event at Rice Lake State Park, rescheduled from January 18, will be held next Saturday, February 29. Drop in any time between 5 and 8 p.m. for skiing, snowshoeing or hiking as stars twinkle overheard and candles flicker in the snow. In event of severe weather, call 504-414-6191 for updates or check the visitor alert online at mndnr.gov/ricelake.
Redeemer Lutheran Church will host its annual Creation Seminar tomorrow, Feb. 23 from 4:00-6:30 p.m. The topic his year will be “Our Created Stars and Galaxies and will feature a video from Creation Astronomy ministry. Redeemer is located at 1054 Truman Ave.
Joke of the week
Joe decided to tie the knot with his girlfriend. One evening, after the honeymoon, he was organizing his golfing equipment. His wife was standing by observing him. After a long period of silence, she finally speaks. “Honey, I’ve been thinking. Now that we’re married, maybe its time you gave up golfing. You spend so much time on the course. You could probably get a good price for your clubs.” Joe gets this horrified look on his face. She says, “Darling, what’s wrong?” He said, “For a minute there, you were sounding like my ex-wife. “Ex-wife!”, she screams. “I didn’t know you were married before.” “I wasn’t”, he replied.