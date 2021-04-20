West Hills Social Commons is now open! Our hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Below you will find the schedule for the next week.
Please let us know if you have any questions.
Monday, April 26: 8:30 a.m., sewing; 9 a.m., weight training; 1:30 p.m., Bunco
Wednesday, April 28: 9 a.m., weight training; 1:30 p.m., pokeno
Friday, April 30: 9 a.m., weight training; 11 a.m., Yahtzee; 1:30 p.m., Bingo
Book Club– Third Monday of the Month at 1 p.m.
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly books.
May 15- Tamarack County– William Kent Krueger
June 21– The Icecutter’s Daughter– Tracie Peterson
July 19– The Secret of Pembooke Park– Julia Klassen
Aug. 16– The Book of Lost Friends– Lisa Wingate
Sept. 20– This Tender Land– Will Kent Krueger
Oct. 18– Where the Crawdads Sing– Delia Owens
Nov. 15– The Winter Sister– Megan Collins
Dec.20– Skipping Christmas– John Grisham
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through September 1, 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at https://www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
Steele County Free Fair– Senior Volunteer of the year
Nomination Forms are now available for the 2021 Steele County Citizen Volunteer of the year. The award is sponsored by the Steele County Exchange Club in Cooperation with the Steele County Free Fair. The award recognizes outstanding male and female senior citizens who have contributed time and talent to benefit their community. A Steele County male and female senior citizen aged 70 and over will be selected and honored on Senior day (August 19th) at the Steele County Free Fair. Nomination forms are available at West Hills Social Commons, The Steele County Free Fair Office, Steele county Free Fair Website and the City of Owatonna Website. Deadline for nominations is May 1,2021
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights:
Monday, April 12:
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Marty Speikers
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Myland Vroman & Rod Fletcher: 202 (tie +36);
Reuben Ebeling 178 (+27)
Game 2: Myland Vroman 221 (+55);
Mike Dettmer 242 (+52)
Game 3: Judy Johnson 156 & Jerry Drevlow 225 (tie +24)
Series High: Myland Vroman 589 (+91)
Split Conversions: Marty Speikers (4-5); Myland Vroman (5-7);
Arlene Gleason (3-7-10 & 3-10);
Rod Fletcher (2-7-8); Reuben Ebeling (4-10);
Judy Drevlow (3-10)
Friday, April 16:
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Mike Dettmer
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Jerry Drevlow 275 (+75); Judy Drevlow 196 (+36)
Game 2: Judy Drevlow 193 (+33); Paula Burshem 219 (+25)
Game 3: Jerry Drevlow 233 (+33)
Series High: Jerry Drevlow 700 (+100)
Split Conversions: Paula Burshem & Mike Dettmer (each 5-7);
Reuben Ebeling & Judy Drevlow (each 3-10)