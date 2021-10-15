Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Oct 16
Owatonna Farmer’s Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
”Dog’s Colorful Day” StoryWalk • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Join Owatonna Public Library for some colorful activities and a StoryWalk set to Dog’s Colorful Day by Emma Dodd.
McKinley PTO Scholastic book fair • 10 a.m.-1 p.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1050 22nd St NE., Owatonna. In addition to the book fair, Auntie L’s food truck will be selling food and Turtle Creek Nursery will be hosting a fall photo op. Chalk kind messages for students and staff on the sidewalks.
”Dog’s Colorful Day” StoryWalk • 1:30-3 p.m., Fire Dept. Park, Blooming Prairie. Join Blooming Prairie Branch Library for some colorful activities and a StoryWalk set to Dog’s Colorful Day by Emma Dodd.
Romantica concert • 7-9:30 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The musical group Romantica will be appearing in concert, mixing together elements of folk, rock, and Americana. Doors will open at 6:30 PM. Tickets for this concert are available now at the Steele County History Center and Kottke Jewelers. Cost of the tickets is $20 for members and $25 non-members. Assorted wine and beer will be available to purchase before and during the concert. This event is sponsored by North Risk Partners Insurance, Owatonna, MN.
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Online tickets open to the public on October 2nd.
Sunday, Oct 17
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Knights of Columbus breakfast buffet • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9946 SE 24th Ave, Owatonna. Menu includes pancakes, French toast, eggs, ham, coffee, milk and juice. Free will donation. Everyone is welcome.
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Online tickets open to the public on October 2nd.
Monday, Oct 18
Brooktree Golf Course listening sessions• 4:30 p.m., Sign up for a listening session to help prepare for the 2022 golf season. Registration required; space is limited. Call 507-444-4321.
Clinton Falls Township • 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, Oct 19
NAMI Online Suicide Prevention Class for Ag Communities • 1-2:30 p.m., For rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. Call 651-645-2948 for more info.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Oct 20
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Red Cross blood drive • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna.
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Thursday, Oct 21
Red Cross blood drive • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lowe’s, 1280 21st Ave N, Owatonna.
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Online tickets open to the public on October 2nd.
Friday, Oct 22
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Online tickets open to the public on October 2nd.