Exchange Club of Owatonna announces January Students of the Month

OWATONNA — The Exchange Club of Owatonna have named Isaac Gefre and Carson DeKam as January’s Youth of the Month for 2020.
Isaac Gefre is the son of Mike and Chris Gefre. He has two older brothers, Josh and Sam. He plays football, baseball and is on the trap shooting team. He received MVP, All-District and Big SE Defense Player of the Year in football and was All-Conference last year in baseball. He is involved in National Honors Society. He referees basketball on the weekends and is starting a new job at Pearson’s. He plans to attend college in Mankato to become a physical education teacher and get a coaching minor.
Carson DeKam is the son of Jodie DeKam. Carson’s brothers are Noah and Ethan. Carson is a three sport athlete at OHS — Football, Basketball, Baseball. He received All-District, All-Area, and Co-Offensive Player of The Year honors in Football. He is also involved in Band, Choir, Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Band, and Men’s Chorus. He is the 1st chair in Band, Jazz Band, and Symphony Orchestra. His other activities include National Honor Society, Exchange Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and he helps out in various community activities. He plans to major in Computer Science and minor in Informational Technology & Communications at Gustavus and plans to play football there as well.
The Youth of the Month/Year recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership.