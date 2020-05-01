Working from home can be challenging. The potential for an unhealthy productive space is almost guaranteed if you are not thoughtful and purposeful about your habits, posture and organization. Here are 5 tips for staying healthy, fit, and on task while you work from home.
1. Have a Separate Space That is Your Office.
Find a space that is sacred for productive time. As tempting as it is to work in bed or on the couch, these places shouldn’t be mixed up with work. Keep the bed a place that you associate with restful sleep and the couch for down time. When these mental associations get switched at the subconscious level it can cause underlying mental confusion. It might be harder to sleep at night and on the reverse harder to get to work and reach goals in the lounge.
2. Choose a Good Chair. Or Even Ditch the Chair.
It’s worth the investment to purchase an ergonomically sound chair. Since you’ll be spending some time in it, you’ll want proper alignment for your spine. Pain from slouching or standing is no fun. Also, consider setting up your office so that you are spending more time on your feet. Can you get a countertop that is high enough to comfortably stand and type on? Your keyboard should be at the height that allows your elbows to be bent at 90 degrees and close to your sides, and your wrists should be in a neutral position.
3. Get Up Every Hour and Go Outside Once a Day.
It is important to keep the blood flowing and the creative juices going. If you sit all day that tends to stagnate like a puddle. It’s not going anywhere. Your blood is constantly flowing, but your joints need to move regularly too. Set a timer on your watch to beep every hour. Then get up to walk around the house, the yard or do a quick set of exercises: 30 jumping jacks, 30 shoulder shrugs, 30 squats. If you have a puppy, it’s a great excuse to get that long walk in, but regardless, set a timer for 30 minutes and walk, walk, walk.
4. Set a Schedule for Yourself
Figure out when you are the most “on” and make time to work then. Jot down some goals that you want to accomplish for the next day and check them off as you do them. Start working when you scheduled to work and try to stay on task. End when your work time is done. Avoid working when it’s rest and family time. You need to play and rejuvenate too. Since all these things are occurring in the same location you need to structure your space and time so that can happen.
5. Schedule Work Outs
Pick a time that is dedicated for intentional work out sessions. Since gyms are by and large closed now there are some surprising options that you may not be aware of. YouTube has entire workouts online. You might be able to stream them from your phone onto the TV if you have a “smart TV.” There are workouts that you can find online and print out. We can also tailor a workout plan for you at In Touch if you are experiencing weakness, pain or limited function of any kind. Simply give us a call and we will see how we can help.