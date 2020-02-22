All around the world, Christians will begin their journey into the season of Lent at the end of February. Most of the press focuses on the day before the beginning of Lent. The church calls it ‘Shrove Tuesday,’ but the rest of the world calls it ‘Mardi Gras’ and ‘Carnival.’ These huge celebrations before Lent might seem misplaced or ironic to some, but to me there is a nice contrast of the back to back opposites. One day there is this big, colorful, loud celebration of life and on the next day, the recognition of the inevitability of death. Mardi Gras says, ‘life is a party!’ And Ash Wednesday says, ‘it’s all gonna end.’ And we humans live in between these two polar opposites.
Sometimes I think that I am supposed to think, that Ash Wednesday and Lent should be sad and somber events. Ash Wednesday is about death and Lent is about the journey to the cross. The interesting part is that I rarely feel sad or somber in the midst of these times of worship. Instead, I feel something akin to refreshment. Maybe that is because it is a change from the normal way we ‘do church.’ But, maybe it is something deeper.
The strangest part of this annual ritual is that I find the words, ‘remember you are dust and to dust you shall return’ as something very comforting and grounding. Maybe it is because I am a pastor or maybe it is because there is certainty in these words. It is something certain and real. I will die. You will die. We all die. It seems to be the one time each year that we look at our own death squarely in the eye and declare it to be true. No running away. No promises following right up behind to make everyone feel better. Just the truth. It is an echo of the words spoken at each funeral, “earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust.” There is something about those words and action that stop time. There is nothing more to say. I think, I actually like these words and this time because it is in those time stopping words that the silence comes and that somehow God speaks with the voice of silence.
Perhaps you will take the opportunity to have the mark of the cross placed on your forehead with ashes and hear the words, ‘remember you are dust.’ Either way, know that the one who speaks with the voice of utter silence, is the ground of all being and calls all things back again, is here.