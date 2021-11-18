Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota has received a $80,000 grant to support matching youth with positive role models. These mentoring matches ignite, empower, and defend the potential of youth. In 2020, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota served 799 youth in Steele, Rice, Waseca, and Dodge counties and has a goal of serving over 800 youth in 2021.
“We are incredibly thankful for the grant we received from Otto Bremer Trust,” said Michelle Redman, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Executive Director. “It costs approximately $1300 a year to make and professionally support a one-to-one mentoring match, so we are very grateful to be able to use these funds to make a bigger impact in the communities we serve.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota currently has over 300 youth waiting for a volunteer, the need for local mentors is great. With four unique mentoring programs, there is a mentoring opportunity for everyone. Community-Based Mentoring matches meet a couple times a month out in the community doing activities you already enjoy. BBBS also provides fun monthly activities to make planning easy. Big Couple and Big Family options are also available. School-Site Mentoring matches meet at the youth’s school during the day. Activities options are endless. AVID Mentoring matches meet virtually every other week during the day for a structured activity. REACH Mentoring matches meet at the Owatonna Middle School every other week during the day for a structured activity.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company; manages a diversified investment portfolio; and operates Community Benefit Financial Company, a financial resources subsidiary. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $841 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest.
Big Brothers Big Sisters creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of our youth. For 48 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota has served youth in Steele, Rice, Waseca and Dodge Counties. To learn more about getting involved, visit their website at bbbsofsouthernmn.org, Facebook page or call 507-451-5922.