Musician Jim Avett to perform live at The Music Space of Owatonna

OWATONNA — Jim Avett will be live in concert at The Music Space of Owatonna on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. This will be Jim Avett’s first ever concert in Minnesota, and is part of an exclusive fall tour of small venues. He’s currently on the road to places in between North Carolina and Owatonna and stops along the way supporting his new record Take it From Me, another collection of Americana, folk, and gospel music. Jim occasionally will play a whole set of gospel music for crowds in addition to all his own original songs.
Jim Avett of Concord, North Carolina, is the son of a Methodist minister and a classical pianist who grew up in a home full of love and music, a home where he learned the importance of hard work and honest living. He and his wife instilled these same values in their children, tempered with a lot of fun and, of course, music. Jim’s guitar was an ever present instrument, and there was always singing. As much as he enjoyed writing and performing music, Jim put his family first and spent 35 years running his welding company, building bridges along much of the east coast in order to provide for them. After retiring from welding, he returned to music and recorded Jim Avett and Family, a collection of gospel music, with his children, Bonnie, Scott and Seth in 2008.
Advance tickets will be available at The Music Space of Owatonna for $20. Admission may be available at the door. Kids under age 12 will be admitted at the door for $10.