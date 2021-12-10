The annual Shop with a Cop event took place Wednesday night at Target in Owatonna.
The community event, which is a partnership between the Salvation Army, Target and local law enforcement, matches children with an officer to spend $150 on holiday presents. The pairs set out to purchase special gifts for each person on the child’s shopping list, as well as grab a couple items such as clothing and a toy for the child themselves. The program has been taking place in Steele County for the last decade.
Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele thanked all those involved in making the 2021 event another successful evening, adding that “no other words needed with smiles like this.”
All photos are courtesy of Sheriff Thiele.