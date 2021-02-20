This week we mark the beginning of the Lenten season; a season of repentance, a season of walking with Jesus towards the cross. It is a time of personal reflection and perhaps a time of deepening your faith.
It has been a year for reflection. You have probably had some time on your hands, to look at your life and decide if you liked your job, your home, your furniture, maybe even your family. Have you looked at yourself? Have you looked at your faith? Have you looked at your daily walk with God?
That is what Lent is for, to read scripture – just a couple of verses a day – see how they speak to your life and see if they make a difference, maybe a devotional reading. Offer a prayer; it does not have to be long, a sentence or two asking God to guide your day or make you aware of God’s presence in your day. There are online Lenten materials, or if you attend a church they may have Lenten materials that you can use.
Lent is about focusing on your faith journey. Some people give something up for Lent, like chocolate, Facebook, coffee, or pop. Others add a spiritual discipline like prayer time, scripture reading, journaling, reading, or Bible study. Did you know that you can pray by coloring, cooking, singing, playing an instrument, or exercising?
If you belong to a congregation, this is a great time to pray for that congregation. Put a sticky note up on your bathroom mirror that says, “pray for my church family”. Again, it does not need to be long and drawn out. You can ask God to bless your church family, you can pray for each person by name, you can pray for the leadership team, you can ask God to bless your worship team; you get the idea.
If you choose to give something up during Lent, every time you forgo that treat remember why you are doing so – to draw closer to God. If you are choosing to add something, remember why you are adding it – to bring yourself closer to God. Most importantly, remember that it takes planning to do either one and that if you make a mistake it is ok, just try again the next day or the next time an opportunity arises. Habits die and are made over time, not overnight. God gives you grace; you can give yourself a little grace too. Don’t quit before Easter Sunday. Keep working at it!
The journey to the cross is a journey none of us would willingly take, but it is a journey worth taking. You will learn something about yourself, Jesus, and God. You will gain so much more than you lose, and you will never regret the time spent on this journey with Jesus.
I pray that you will be blessed during this Lenten season.