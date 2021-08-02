The Steele County Historical Society announces a program, "Conversations with Peter Razor — State Schooler and Award-Winning Author," beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna. This is an opportunity to hear from someone who grew up at the State Public School in Owatonna.
In 1930, Razor arrived in Owatonna at less than two years old. His memories are captured in the book “While the Locust Slept,” published when he was 73, after years of learning to deal with the trauma of his youth.
Razor will have copies of his book to be autographed and purchased.
This event is free to members, $5 for non-members. SCHS memberships will be available to purchase on this evening. As a reminder, the exhibit hall will be open before and after the presentation until 8 p.m.
Call 507-451-1420 for more information regarding this SCHS event.