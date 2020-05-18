Two county highways will be closed for construction starting early next week. County Highway 60 from County Highway 45 to US 218 in Owatonna Township will be closed for construction starting Monday, May 18. A detour will be posted using County Highway 45, US 14 and US 218. County Highway 17 from County Highway 7 to US 14 in Meriden Township will be closed for construction starting Wednesday, May 20. A detour will be posted using County Highway 7 and County Highway 2.
This work is part of a two-year project to rehabilitate the roadways. Last year, crews replaced culverts. This year, crews will mill and pulverize the existing pavement and place a new bituminous surface on the highways. Work is expected to be completed by fall.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction .