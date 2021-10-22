Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Oct 23
Owatonna Farmer’s Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Merry Market craft and vendor show • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Steele County Humane Society to host a wide variety of crafters and vendors in time for holiday shopping
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Hy-Vee Trick or Treat • 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Stop with the kiddos for yummy treats.
Styles of Steele fall crawl • 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Enjoy a weekend of shopping and door prizes at: Bellebrook Boutique, Graif Clothing, Hat Chic Clothing Co, Hidden Rose, Kottke Jewelers, Lilly & Rose Boutique, Owatonna Shoe, Paffrath Jewelers, Sterling Home and Urban Loft.
The Space Force • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Come hear pre-Malone-era-classic-sing-alongs by artists such as the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Buffalo Springfield, the Band, Tom Petty, John Denver, Johnny Cash, and more.
BINGO for the Wish Tree • 2:30-6 p.m., Cue & Co, 302 Main St. E., Blooming Prairie. Fundraise for the Blooming Prairie Wish Tree by participating in 20 bingo games with cash prizes. Must be 21 to participate
Pheasants for Hospitalized Veterans auction • 5 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Silent auction runs from 5-6:45 p.m.; live auction begins at 7 p.m. Wine pull and meat raffles will run from 5-7 p.m. Kitchen and bar open at 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit our hospitalized veterans within Minnesota. They will receive a pheasant and wild rice dinner with all the trimmings.
Servicemen’s Club Octoberfest Shrimp Boil • 5 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. Social hour 5-6 p.m., dinner 6-8 p.m. Shrimp Boil will be served NOLA-style on tables of 8. Tickets are $20, get them from Sons of American Legion & BP Servicemen’s Club
Todd Utpadel • 6-8 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Todd was born and raised in Southern Minnesota, was the lead singer for the Snowy River Band. Has opened for over 30 National Acts, like Waylon Jennings, Charlie Daniels, to name a few. Todd brings a wide variety of music, singing everything from Johnny Nash to Johnny Cash.
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts!
Sunday, Oct 24
Elks brunch • 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Choice of fresh made omelets, egg bake, biscuits or French toast. Drink specials starting at 8:30 a.m. No standing in line; we serve you. $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 and children 5 & under eat free. All proceeds go towards club improvements. Tickets available at the bar.
The Marvelous Wonderettes • 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts!
5 year Five Sisters Project celebration • 7 p.m., Join us for an evening at Crossroads Church in Albert Lea with local artist Josh Edwards opening for international Christian recording artist Jason Gray. Dinner and prime concert seating is available for $60. Dinner seating will begin at 5:30 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6. Concert only tickets are $25. Concert starts at 7, and doors open at 6. Tickets are available at https://www.fivesistersproject.com/. All proceeds benefit Five Sisters Project outreach to women and families in crisis.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Oct 25
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Oct 26
Parkinson’s support group • 2 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets every 4th Tuesday of the month in the Gainey Room.
Trick or Treating with Our Senior Livings • 3 p.m., Rain or shine. Trick or Treating: 3-6 p.m. at Medford Senior Care front entrance, 108 3rd St. NW, Medford; 3-5 p.m. at Birchwood Cottages, 1845/1905 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Trunk or Treat from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Benedict Living Community & Freedom Home Care, 2255 30th St. NW, Owatonna. Drive-Through Trick or Treat from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Valleyview, 1212 Frontage Rd. W, Owatonna. Monster Mash Trick or Treat from 4-6 p.m. at Timberdale Trace Assisted Living, 334 Cedardale Dr. SE, Owatonna. Treat Hunt at Bridgewater at Owatonna Senior Living, 125 E. Park St., Owatonna, beginning at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct 27
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Trunk or Treat • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. A fun and safe environment for kids to trick-or-treat! Donations of nonperishable food items for Community Pathways will also be collected at this event. Contact Sheri, sherib@tlcowatonna.org to host a “trunk”. Donate bags of candy for Trunk-or-Treat at Trinity. Donated treats (individually wrapped and sealed bags only) can be delivered to the church office through Sunday, Oct 24.
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Oct 28
Brooktree Golf Course listening sessions • 11 a.m., Sign up for a listening session to help prepare for the 2022 golf season. Registration required; space is limited. Call 507-444-4321.
Friday, Oct 29
Halloween Throwdown II • 6-10 p.m., The Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Come throw down at the second in a series of heavy metal/punk/hardcore line ups. There will be a zombie costume contest. Prize of $50 will be awarded to best costume at the end of the night. Moshing is welcome but please respect your surroundings. Featuring: Born Scum, The Filth Illustration, Red Shift, Inviction, Corsair. Tickets $20 at the door or online at: https://linktr.ee/musicspaceow. Masks are required unless you present a vaccine card showing that you’ve been fully vaccinated for at least 2 weeks.
Adult Halloween Horror Movie Night • 7-9 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Feature presentation is “The House on Haunted Hill”, 1959 version. Must be 21 years old to attend. $5 admission, $2 for members. Drinks and snacks available for purchase.