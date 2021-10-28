Fall is a favorite time of year for many people, and most love a good spooky season.
Owatonna-based photographer Amber Rami decided to take her love of Halloween to a new level by enlisting two family members in a special photoshoot. With the help of her husband's jack-o'-lantern artistic skills, the results are truly magical. Rami shared with us the inspiration, experience and fun she had with this photography experiment.
What inspired you to do the photo shoot?
I remember seeing the pumpkin heads last year and told myself that I really wanted to do a photoshoot with them and would make it happen. Life got crazy, I was so busy this year with photo shoots and kind of needed a break so what did I do? Planned another photoshoot haha but this time for me! It was all fun, no pressure just practice and I immediately wanted to do the pumpkin heads! Everyone was doing scary Halloween pictures and I wanted to switch it up.. my theme : pumpkins on a date!
Have you always been a lover of fall and Halloween?
I am from California, but lived here 11 years ago, and once I moved here yes I became a lover of fall! It’s so beautiful here, growing up I never got to experience seasons — it was like always summer. I do love Halloween, but it’s only been since I met my husband … our first date was carving pumpkins and his parents always had the best Halloween parties. Since then I think it sparked something in me and I do love it! We have even done themed family dress ups the past couple years and I always try to find the best costume for our dog, Lucy!
Who were your models and how did you convince them to partake?
I had the best models! My brother Shawn Jore and my sister in law Breanne Jore! I did their family photos so they told me they would do this for me out of appreciation. However, Shawn thought I was super weird and crazy for the idea, but as you can see in the photos he is smitten by her and would do anything for her, so he agreed. They just want to support me, my dream and my crazy ideas, so they volunteered and I’m so grateful! They had just as much fun as me if not more, and would do it again if I asked!
Have you ever done anything similar to this before?
I have done some pictures before with our dog Lucy! I dressed her up in wigs and costumes and would take funny photos of her on her birthday, and my husband has made some super funny videos of her. My favorite was when she was Matilda and he re-created the pancake scene! Lucy made pancakes and ate them.
What was your favorite part of the shoot?
My favorite part was the whole thing! The minute they put the pumpkins on their head I lost it and couldn’t stop laughing — it just looked so believable and they made it come to life. Watching them be so carefree and get into character was the best! I laughed so hard I cried it was so funny.
What was the hardest part of the shoot?
The hardest part was probably trying not to laugh so I could get the shot. I’m sure it was hard for them to wear those heavy pumpkins on their heads, I had the easy part!
What fun project do you hope to do next?
This shoot honestly made me so happy and reminded me of why I started to get into photography, so I for sure will be doing a lot more fun shoots like this! I’m hoping to come up with a fun Christmas idea next!
How long have you been doing photography?
I started just messing around with a camera about four years ago, but decided to take some classes and really try to learn what I was doing about two years ago! I’m so lucky to have so much support from family and friends since I started to take on pursuing my hobby and photography dream! Just want to keep on learning and getting better! I am excited for what the future holds.
Where can people find you and see more of your work?
They can find me on Facebook at Amber Rami Photography. I am working on my photography website and will launch that very soon! If they would like more information they can email me at ramiamber43@gmail.com or shoot me a message through Facebook messenger.