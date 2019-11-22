Senator Jasinski hosts roundtable of local area small bankers on issues related to banking, commerce, and protection of seniors

ST. PAUL — State Senator John Jasinski (R-Faribault) hosted Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls) and a group of more than a dozen local bankers for a roundtable discussion on issues facing local banks and commerce in Minnesota. One of the main issues that the group discussed was how the state can raise awareness and better protect seniors from a fraud and other financial crimes. The FBI recently reported that cybercrimes are on the rise due to increasingly sophisticated scams.
“These local bankers are pillars of our communities,” said Sen. Jasinski. “They have personal relationships with their customers; they are not just nameless, faceless giant entities. I greatly appreciated hearing their advice and their suggestions, and particularly their ideas for how we can prevent fraud.”