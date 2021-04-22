A virtual open house will be held April 22 to May 9 at the following weblink: co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/csah_34_at_csah_45_roundabout.php to share project design and gather feedback from the public on the roundabout at the intersection of 26th Street (County Hwy. 34) and State Avenue (County Hwy. 45).
The roundabout is scheduled to be constructed beginning this summer. The duration of the project is anticipated to be approximately 2 months.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction.