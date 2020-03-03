COLLEGEVILLE — Ethan DeKam, son of Jodie DeKam of Owatonna, Minnesota, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean's list for the 2019 fall semester at Saint John’s University. DeKam is a junior biology major at SJU.
To be included on the dean's list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded. Students included on the dean's list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.