OWATONNA — Oak Avenue from Vine Street to Bridge Street will be closed to southbound traffic for sanitary sewer repair work starting Tuesday, October 29. Southbound traffic will be detoured using Vine Street, Walnut Avenue, and Bridge Street. Northbound traffic will not be detoured but will have one lane of traffic. The work is expected to last about a week.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .