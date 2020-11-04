Knights of Columbus distributes coats for their “Coats for Kids" program

Pictured is the crew who distributed the “Coats for Kids” a Knights of Columbus initiative. Right to left — Jerry Atkinson, Tina Zimmerman, Lee Jardine, Jackie Ostlund Jerry Gunderson, Dean Schuette, Dakota Oreskovich, Duane Ludewig, KC Project Chairman. Maureen Schlobohm, Executive Director – Community Pathways, Not pictured Greg Lenz and Dan Wolfe. (Photo courtesy of the Knights of Columbus)