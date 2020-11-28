The nurse said I needed more “Vitamin K”, so now I include broccoli and spinach in my daily diet. It so happens that these are my two favorite “green” vegetables. There is are always fresh or frozen options available and a plethora of recipes to please just about any taste.
Here is a tasty dish that is good for breakfast, lunch, or supper.
Broccoli and cheese omelet for two
1/2 cup broccoli florets
2 teaspoons butter (alternative: bacon fat)
1 tablespoon onion, finely chopped
4 eggs, well mixed up
1/4 cup shredded cheese (mild is best)
Salt and pepper to your taste
Heat up a skillet with the butter. Add the florets and the onions and stir fry until well heated. Slip in the eggs, gently stirring and filling the pan bottom. When the eggs begin to set, sprinkle in the cheese and fold over into half to cook for a minute or two, then flip and serve.
You can substitute shredded spinach for the broccoli. For an added taste, serve alongside some fresh salsa.