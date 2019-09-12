OWATONNA — There are still tickets available for the Steele County Historical Society’s bus tour to explore Winona Minnesota on Oct. 11. The escorted trip will include a sightseeing cruise on the Mississippi River and visiting area museums and historic sites.
The morning excursion will include a photo stop at Garvin Heights for a view of the city and river, a tour of Merchants National Bank designed by Purcell & Elmslie who also designed Owatonna’s Louis Sullivan bank, a stop at the Basilica of St. Stanislav and conclude with lunch buffet at Whalen’s at Westfield Golf Course. The afternoon will feature a guided tour of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, and an hour sightseeing cruise on the Mississippi River.
Departure by Cavalier coach will be at 8 a.m. from the rear of the Steele County History Center and will return at approximately 5 p.m. Cost is $65 for SCHS members and $75 for non-members. Reservations and payment must be made to the Steele County History Center or by phone at 507-451-1420 by Friday, Sept. 27. This A Day Away trip is limited to 55 people.
A Day Away tours are part of the SCHS mission-based programming.
The Steele County Historical Society is a non-profit educational and cultural institution established in 1949. Its mission is to preserve and share Steele County history today for tomorrow. The Society collects, preserves and tells the story of Steele County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours, educational programs and book publishing. For further information, contact the Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Road, at 507-451-1420 or email to Rachael Newville, Events Manager, rnewville@steelehistorymuseum.org