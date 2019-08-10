Robert “Bob” Chladek and Ronald Van Nurden will be inducted into the Steele County Free Fair Livestock Hall of Fame this year. The induction will take place on Tuesday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m. in the livestock show arena.
Robert “Bob” Chladek
Chladek gifted his farm to the Owatonna High School Foundation for support of the FFA and 4-H Youth in the Steele County area. The farm is the site of the Owatonna Allina Hospital-Mayo Health Care Center-Koda Living Community and Hospice House. It provides scholarships for local high school grads to further their college education.
Chladek spent his working career as a Registered Holstein Breeder and Dairy Herd Improvement Association member. He served on the board of the Steele County Holstein Breeders, Owatonna Elevator and was an active member of the Steele County Farm Bureau.
Ron Van Nurden
Van Nurden spent his 44-year career as an Owatonna High School Ag. Teacher and adult farm management instructor. He was Minnesota Dairy Initiative Team leader for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. He was named Southern Minnesota Ag.Ambassador of the Year in 2010, and was awarded the Outstanding 4-H Leader in 1999 along with receiving the Steele County ADA “Milk Pitcher” award. He served on the fair board of directors for 22 years and received the National NAAE Outstanding Post-Secondary/Adult Farm Management Program award.
Senior Citizen Volunteers of the Year
Carol Prokopec of Blooming Prairie and Vern Wilker of Owatonna have been named as this year’s Senior Citizen Volunteers of the Year by the Steele County Exchange Club and the SCFF. They will be honored in Fair Square Park on Thursday, August 15 at 11:30 a.m. on Senior Day at the fair and they will be entered into state competition for Minnesota Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year at the Minnesota State Fair.
With the energy both of these honorees have, it’s hard to believe that they are “Senior Citizens”. Here’s a quick look at each:
Vern Wilker
Vern Wilker is a loyal volunteer at the Elks Club in Owatonna. He has a special place in his heart for the Elks Youth Camp and volunteers yearly to go to the camp to prepare it for the kids that will enjoy a week there. He was awarded the “Elks Club Volunteer of the Year” earlier this year. He is a member of the Steele County Exchange Club and helps with their projects such as the fair parking, Cashwise Food Stand, and handing out flags during parades. He volunteers at the Exchange Club for Family Unity. He teachers elementary school children geography each week for an hour from November through April. He is a volunteer with the Steele County Pork Producers and a member of the Board of Directors at United Prairie Bank. His vocal talents are often used by organizations in Owatonna and is a member of the “Just Friends” vocal group. He has given much of his time and talents to benefit others in Steele County.
Carol Prokopec
I first met Carol when she introduced me to her oldest daughter who was born deaf. She and her husband, Bob, were instrumental in forming the group known as “Little Lost Decibels”, which later became “Austin Association of the Deaf”. The purpose of starting this group was to help with the education and support of deaf and hearing-impaired children. Carol also signs at funerals when a deaf person is in the congregation.
Carol is a volunteer at Prairie Manor Nursing Home and the Heather Haus Assisted Living Home in Blooming Prairie. You’ll find Carol volunteering in the Blooming Prairie American Legion Auxiliary and at the Servicemen’s Club in Blooming Prairie. She is a cheerful volunteer at Holy Trinity Church of Litomysl.
During fair week you’ll find Carol volunteering at the Historical Society.
Child ID. Tags
When you bring those little ones to the fair, the first stop you should make is at the Sheriff’s fair office near Fair Square Park and fill out I.D. tags to attach to those youngsters. Reuniting a lost child on the fairgrounds with parents is much easier for authorities when they know the child’s name. During the fair, the Sheriff’s office will be offering fingerprinting of those little ones as well.
No pets on the grounds
If you’re thinking of bringing your dog on a leash to the fair, forget it! Pets of any kind, unless they are service animals are not welcome on the fairgrounds. You will be asked to take them home.
Mega-Ride tickets
This Tuesday at 5:00 is the deadline to purchase Mega-Ride tickets for the Gold Star Midway. They are only available at the service desk at Hy-Vee. Cost is $55.00 and they entitle the wrist band holder to unlimited rides on the midway all fair week.
If you choose not to purchase a Mega-Ride ticket there will be daily specials on the midway. Tuesday is $2.00 Tuesday from 5:00-11:00 p.m. featuring all rides at $2.00 sponsored by Power 96; Wednesday is Serengeti Water Park Kid’s Day from noon to 5:00. A $20.00 pass earns unlimited midway rides; Thursday is Culver’s Moonlight Madness from 5:00-11:00 p.m. An unlimited ride wrist band is $22.00 or $20.00 with a coupon from Culver’s; Friday is Family Fun Day from noon to 5:00 sponsored by TPS Insurance. An unlimited ride wrist band is $20.00; Saturday is a Profinium special from noon to 5:00 with a ride pass and a chance to win one of eight bicycles for $22.00. Sunday is Pepsi Family Day from noon-9:30 p.m. An unlimited ride wrist band for $22.00 entitles the wearer to a free Pepsi and hotdog.
Prayer at the fair
There will be two outdoor church services on Sunday of fair week. “Worship in the Village” will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Historical Society Village of Yesteryear. This is a more traditional church service. Rev. Mike Walerius of First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie will preach and soloist will be Cindy Taylor.
The Fair Square contemporary service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Mark Neumann, Senior Pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna will give the message. The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Choir will lead in worship music. Proceeds from offerings will go toward Rachel’s Light and the Owatonna Ministerial Association Benevolent Fund
“Prayer at the Fair” will take place daily Wednesday through Saturday of fair week from 9:00-9:30 a.m. in Fair Square Park or in the Beer Garden in case of rain. Exhibitors, vendors and carnival workers are invited as well as anyone from the public. Pastor Brent Carlson is coordinating these religious programs at the fair.
Fair workers
If you are seeking work during fair week at vendors, please stop by the fair office to put your name on a listing of available people. Vendors will call you if they are in need of help.
Grandstand shows
The traditional grandstand lineup has been changed a bit to accommodate two nights of Country Rock. Here’s the lineup: Tuesday night, 7:30: IMP Auto Cross; Wednesday night, 6:00 p.m.: Enduro Race; Thursday night, 7:30 p.m. Chris Hawkey concert; Friday night, 7:30 p.m. Chris Kroeze concert; Saturday morning, 8:30 a.m.: Antique Tractor Pull; Saturday night, 7:30 p.m.: Bull Riding, Barrel Racing/Mutton Bustin’; Sunday afternoon, 3:30 p.m., Demolition Derby.
Beer Garden
Besides all the entertainment in Fair Square Park, the Reseland Stage and the Village of Yesteryear, there will be nightly entertainment in the fair Beer Garden. Tuesday, opening night, features “Revenge of the 80’s”, Wednesday night it’s “Arena”, Thursday night enjoy “October Road”, Friday afternoon (3:30) it’s Led Penny, Friday night its “SFO-Tribute to Journey”, Saturday night Shane Martin performs, Sunday afternoon (1:00) it’s Dan Stursa and “Church of Cash” winds up the fair on Sunday evening.
Fair parking
If the weather stays dry, general parking at the fair will take place on the fairgrounds ball diamonds. Season ticket parking passes are not sold anymore, you have to pay at the gate off 18th street. On Senior Day, Thursday, there is free parking for those 65 and older from 8:00 a.m. to noon sponsored by U.S. Bank.
Trinity Lutheran Church is offering free shuttle service from their church parking lot to the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Heavy traffic
During fair week there is an extremely heavy amount of pedestrian and auto traffic around the fairgrounds. Pedestrians are urged to use marked crossings. Motorists are urged to drive slowly and be aware of fairgoers crossing the streets.
2019 OHS Athletic Hall of Fame nominees
The nominees for the 2019 OHS Athletic Hall of Fame have been announced. They include Tom Haigh, Class of 1958 (football, basketball and track), Derek Johnson, Class of 2001 (wrestling), Amy Kubat, Class of 2008 (volleyball, basketball and track), Nicole Miller, Class of 1990 (gymnastics, diving, cheerleading) and Coach Jeanne Stursa, (tennis, basketball and floor hockey). The induction will take place on Friday, September 13 in the OHS Commons/Forum area. There will be reception starting at 3:00 p.m.
The HOF Committee has added a fourth category for Hall of Fame consideration: Teams of Distinction. OHS has had 13 state championship teams. In 2020 an initial group of five championship teams will be honored. 2020 also marks the 25th anniversary of the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
Historical Society seeking rural school remembrances
I received a call from Dan Mockley at the Historical Society. He is beginning to put together a display of rural schools in Steele County. I know that many of you who read this column went to a rural school and may have some remnants from your rural school days that you could share with others as this piece of history is explored. The Historical Society is seeking materials from rural schools and from those who attended them. If you have any items you would care to share with others from your school days in the country, give Dan a call at 451-1420.
Arts Center to award scholarship honoring Silvan Durben
The Owatonna Arts Center Board has made the decision to offer a $1,000 scholarship in the name of Silvan Durben who has served the Arts Center as its curator since its beginning. The scholarship will go to an individual who graduates from a Steele County High School and is majoring in the Arts and has post-secondary work in an accredited program. Silvan said, “I am very honored and humbled to have this scholarship named after me. The Arts Center and I want to nurture young people in their artistic educational journey.” For further information and to apply, contact the Arts Center at 451-0533.
Wiemans to ride in the 34th annual MS River Road Run
Carl and Denise Wieman of Owatonna are tuning up their motorcycle in readiness for the 34th annual MS River Road Run. MS is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. Money raised from this road-run event will be used for research to find a cure for MS. Denise and Carl have a personal stake in this ride. Denise’s niece, Lori Serbus, had MS for about 23 years. She passed away on December 30, 2004 from complications caused by MS. This is the 18th year that Carl and Denise have ridden. Over the years they have raised $68,113.75. They are setting their goal this year to raise $4,000 for MS. If you wish to help with a check made out to the MS River Road Run they would be most appreciative. All checks received by Carl and Denise will be in the hands of the MS Society within several days. Donations can be sent to 524 Glendale Ave. in Owatonna.
The Inn Towne fire remembered
It was in the early morning hours on December 22, 1969, when I received a call from my business partner, Pink Allen, telling me that the Inn Towne Motel was on fire. The Motel was located at Oak and Vine where the Family Video store is now. The fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage and killed one person. I visited with Jerry White who was then the State Fire Marshall who remembered the fire. “It was my first major fire to investigate after I had been appointed as State Fire Marshall. We finally determined that the fire must have started in the basement where the banquet room was located.”
One life was lost. Charles Mason of Eclipse, Virginia, was found in a room adjoining him, partially clad and apparently overcome by smoke.
What happened was this: Night desk clerk Noreen Boucher was the first to notice smoke and called the fire department shortly before 3 a.m. Monday morning, December 22, 1969. Two policemen were first to arrive on the scene followed about 10 minutes later by about 30 firefighters and fire chief Ed Slezak. During the 90-minute struggle to douse the blaze, they were joined by county law enforcement and Civil Defense personnel.
While they were climbing ladders and rescuing people from the motel, an explosion rocked the scene and engulfed firefighters in clouds of billowing smoke and shattering glass from motel windows. By the time the smoke cleared, 13 of the 14 registered guests had been rescued. Several of them were taken to the hospital for treatment for lacerations.
The motel was about 75 percent destroyed and motel officials placed losses at near $1 million.
Remembering 1960
Numbers were the big story in 1960 as Owatonna’s decade of Drama and Development began. The census showed a gain of more than 3,000 residents in the last 10 years bringing the population of the city to 13,409. Numbers also were vital in George Kummeth’s narrow election victory in a three-way race for Mayor. Business kept expanding with the arrival of a third bank transferring from Meriden, erection of Oakdale Motors, opening of Jerry’s Supper Club and announcement of plans for construction of a 50-unit Kahler Inn Towne Motel which was completed in 1961.
Remembering 1961
Two prominent business leaders passed away in 1961. They were Henry Hartle, Chairman of the Board of the Owatonna Canning Co. and Ed Viehman, prominent executive at Jostens. Jostens, the city’s leading industry, elected a new president, Dan J. Gainey to succeed the late Irvin Rosa.
Remembering 1962
Six new city officials were elected, a Mayor and five Councilmen, while four incumbents were defeated. Three racers for county office were decided by less than 100 votes. Angie Bakko (Wren and Lorraine) finished as second runner-up in the Miss Owatonna pageant. Three men were killed in a car-train collision at the Bridge Street Rock Island crossing. These were the first traffic fatalities here in six years. One of the most progressive developments was the completion of the new $650,000 Post Office which we still use today.
Joke of the week
The bride was escorted down the aisle and when she reached the altar, the groom was standing there with his golf bag and clubs at his side. She said, “What are your golf clubs doing here”? He looked her right in the eye and said, “This isn’t going to take all day, is it?”