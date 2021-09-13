United Way of Steele County will hold an emergency preparedness planning session from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 at Owatonna Public Utilities.
Kristen Sailer, the new Steele County emergency and risk management director and county safety officer, will instruct on ways to take action and prepare before a disaster occurs. Attendees will learn to make a plan for their household, and to increase preparedness for themselves and their community.
The event is free. Spots can be reserved at forms.gle/j9ZDVoYgkUHG7MTk9.