OWATONNA — Last year as a part of their efforts to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD), the MN DNR banned the feeding of deer in Steele County. After discussions with DNR staff and much deliberation, the MN Pheasants Board of Directors decided to abandon it’s long time feeder and corn distribution program. The Board concluded that there was no way to continue the program and remain in compliance with the ban.
Fortunately the establishment of food plots is exempt from the ban. Consequently MN Pheasants Inc. has decided to expand its food plot program by offering seed to its members. They have a supply of Round up ready corn seed, and for the first time a tall and short sorghum seed mix. Food plots provide an important food source for pheasants and other wildlife during the winter months. It is recommended that food plots be located within a half mile of good winter cover.
Those interested in the food plot program should contact Dan Arndt at 507-338-4841 or Josh Hobart at 507-456-4312. MN Pheasants, Inc. is a non profit organization. Their mission is to establish and enhance wildlife habitat in Steele County. Memberships are available at a cost of $15.