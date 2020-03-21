Menu
Jumbled Slaw
Baked Spaghetti
Nutty Green Beans
Garlic Bread
Ice Cream with Fruit Sauce
3 cups white cabbage, finely shredded
1 cup red cabbage, finely shredded
3-4 green onions, chopped with some green
1 teaspoon caraway seeds, crushed
Dressing:
1/4 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
2-3 tablespoons cider vinegar
• Mix the cabbage, onion and caraway.
• Whisk all the dressing ingredients, adding just enough vinegar to make it pourable.
• Dress the cabbage at serving time.
Baked Spaghetti
Baking is an afterthought for when you want to prepare early and serve later.
1 pound spaghetti, cooked al dente
16 ounces of spaghetti sauce
1 pound ground beef, browned and drained
1/4-1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
• Mix the cooked pasta with the beef and the sauce.
• Place the mixture in a buttered casserole and top with a generous sprinkling of cheese.
• Cover and bake in a 350 degree oven for about an hour, or until very hot.
• Uncover and bake an additional 4-5 minutes to tan the cheese.
Spaghetti Sauce:
Make this up or buy a prepared sauce.
1 onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 can (8 ounces) of black olives, chopped
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon sugar
42 ounces canned, crushed tomatoes
8 ounces tomato paste
1 1/4 cup water
Salt and pepper to taste
• Cook the onion and pepper in the oil until the onion is soft.
• Put in a pot with the remaining ingredients and stirring well, bring to a simmer.
• Simmer, stirring often until you reach the desired thickness.
If you prefer meatballs, just eliminate the ground beef and add some meat balls to the thickening sauce.
Nutty green Beans
Fresh is great, but frozen works quite well.
12 ounce package of frozen green beans
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup chopped nuts (walnuts, pecans, etc.)
• Lightly salt some water and bring it to a boil in a sauce pan.
• Add the frozen green beans to the boiling water and bring the water back to a boil.
• Boil them for a minute, then drain them and return to the pan.
• Melt the butter in the beans and add the nuts, stirring until hot. Serve hot.
Garlic Bread
1 loaf of bread, split lengthwise (preferably a French baguette)
2-3 (or more) cloves of garlic, minced finely
2 teaspoons lemon pepper
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup parsley, fresh or dried, minces
• Melt the butter in a small sauce pan and stir in the minced garlic to cook for a minute or two. Then add the olive oil, cooking until hot.
• Brush or drizzle the garlic butter over the cut sides of the bread.
• Sprinkle the buttered bread with the lemon pepper and parsley.
• Join the halves and wrap it all in aluminum foil.
• Give the bread about 30 minutes in a 350 degree oven before cutting and serving.
For a bit of crispiness, try uncovering and bake an additional 5 minutes.
Fruit Sauce
You can choose your favorite dried fruit or use a purchased a bottled fruit sauce.
1/2 cup dried apricots, chopped
1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup water
• Bring all of the ingredients together in a sauce pan and bring it to a low boil.
• Let it simmer, stirring almost constantly, until the sauce thickens.
• Cool and serve generously over vanilla ice cream.