Traffic patterns for a construction project on West Bridge Street will change starting Monday, May 3. Weather permitting, both directions of traffic on West Bridge Street between Park Drive and the southbound I-35 ramps will be closed, and traffic will be routed around the work area via I-35 and Hoffman Road. The Park Drive and I-35 ramp intersections will remain open to traffic at this time.
Construction on West Bridge Street is expected to continue through the summer with traffic control changes occurring as work progresses. All work will be substantially complete no later than Oct. 30.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. The city of Owatonna advises drivers to use caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this project, visit ci.owatonna.mn.us/728/2021-Bridge-Street-Project.