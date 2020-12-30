Going into the holidays with Covid-19 may take a toll on your mental health and cause increased anxiety and depression due to the rise in cases. Exercise helps prevent and improve several health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and arthritis. Research on depression, anxiety and exercise shows that the psychological and physical benefits of exercise can also help improve mood and reduce anxiety.
How Does Exercise Help Your Mental Health?
Exercise promotes release of “feel good” endorphins which are natural chemicals in the brain that enhance well-being. It also helps you take your mind off worries and stress by breaking the cycle of negative self-talk and decreased motivation related to your mental health. Exercise can help you gain confidence by meeting your goals no matter how small and helps you cope in a healthy way.
Does it Have to be a Structured Exercise Routine?
Some research shows that physical activity such as regular walking — not just formal exercise programs — may help improve mood. Physical activity and exercise are not the same thing, but both are beneficial to your health.
● Physical activity is any activity that works your muscles and requires energy and can include work or household or leisure activities.
● Exercise is a planned, structured, and repetitive body movement done to improve or maintain physical fitness.
The word "exercise" may make you think of running laps around the gym. But exercise includes a wide range of activities that boost your activity level to help you feel better.
Certainly running, lifting weights, playing basketball and other fitness activities that get your heart pumping can help, but so can physical activity such as gardening, washing your car, walking around the block or engaging in other less intense activities. Any physical activity that gets you off the couch and moving can help improve your mood.
You don't have to do all your exercise or physical activity at once. Broaden how you think of exercise and find ways to add small amounts of physical activity throughout your day. For example, take the stairs instead of the elevator. Park a little farther away from work to fit in a short walk. Or, if you live close to your job, consider biking to work.
Getting Started:
Doing 30 minutes or more of exercise a day for three to five days a week may significantly improve your mental health. But even smaller amounts of physical activity — as little as 10 to 15 minutes at a time — may make a difference. It may take less time exercising to improve your mood when you do more-vigorous activities, such as running or bicycling.
The mental health benefits of exercise and physical activity may last only if you stick with it over the long term — another good reason to focus on finding activities that you enjoy.
Contact a Doctor of Physical Therapy before starting a new exercise program to make sure it's safe for you. Talk to your physical therapist to find out which activities, how much exercise and what intensity level is okay for you. Your physical therapist will consider any medications you take and your health conditions. He or she may also have helpful advice about getting started and staying motivated.