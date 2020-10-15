I’m tired. Are you tired? I just got back from a necessary trip to see my parents in Colorado. That meant I had to take the risk of walking through airports and riding on airplanes. I wore my best mask so I did my best to decrease the risk of infecting someone else if I WAS spreading the Covid-19 virus. Thankfully, I’m healthy. By now I should put on a mask as easily as I put on my shoes to leave the house.
I’m tired. Are you tired? I look at the election signs popping up like flowers in so many lawns. I’ve seen notices about pop-up stores and the store on South Oak that sells flags and things. We don’t just have a sign – we have several. We don’t just have nice informative signs. We have giant signs that shout to passersby. Some of the flags themselves anger and frighten me. I think they are supposed to engage my emotions that way.
Speaking of flags, I remember as a young girl receiving a gift of small historical United States flags. I got to be like Betsy Ross and stitch them into flag completeness. Although, I might have used glue. There was a booklet that came with those flags that told the history of each type of flag: the 13 Stars-and-Stripes and the 15 Stars-and-Stripes, the “Don’t Tread on Me” and the 13 Stars and 48 Stripes and several in between. Yes, I know the current flag has 50 stars, but I’m a little older. I recall my father’s collection of United States flags that displayed the history of our nation. He raised all those flags with pride on Flag Day and holidays. He went to schools and civic groups as Ben Franklin to share his love of the flag and of his country. I learned a deep respect for our national symbol.
So, I’m tired of being distracted by large flags dragging behind cars and flying from trucks. Again, I’m a little old. My response times are slowed. Those waving flags call away my attention to the road especially when I’m trying to really see what flag is waving.
I am tired of the division our political signs and flags represent especially as we try to outdo one another with size and boldness. What happens to us as a community once the signs are put away and the flags fade and get tattered?
As a person of faith and one in the Christian tradition, I believe we are led to stand up to destructive power. More importantly, I believe Jesus asks us to build an inclusive and compassionate community. We need to never get tired of loving our neighbor or doing the hard work of loving our enemies. Paul wrote, “There is neither Jew nor Greek…” (Galatians 3:28a)
Are you tired? Okay, then. Let’s find our common ground, work for a community and economy that is good for all, and love each other into friends.