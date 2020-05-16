I write this article with a heavy heart from my basement at home, where I have been for almost two months, when the Governor of Minnesota put the stay at home order in affect. I am not going to lie; these have been some tough times for all of us. Not being able to see friends, family, co-workers, members of the community, my two boys and their teams not being able to compete in the sports they love and even more heart breaking not being able to provide programs to the community that means so much to me, the Owatonna community. I have been blessed to grow up in the Owatonna community and have been able for over twenty years been able to give back to the community that has given me so much, by providing programs to the Owatonna and surrounding communities. Quite honestly, I fill like I am on an airplane that is a holding pattern in the sky trying to land somewhere, anywhere. Why I say this, is that every day their seems to be changes in what we can and can not do with this terrible pandemic that we are trying to navigate thru. I wish there was a blueprint out there, but this is something we have not seen and hopefully never will see again. We are trying to make educated decisions with the information that we have, and these decisions are being made following Federal, State, and CDC guidelines, with the health and safety of our community being the most important thing. I want to give you an update of where we are at, currently. As many of you know we have cancelled all our programs till June 1 and have seen many of our facilities closed till than as well. This includes all our athletic fields to Associations, adult softball and other groups for practices, games, tournaments, etc. due to social distancing measures till June 1. Currently, we are planning for Summer programs, but quite honestly, we don’t know if and when we will be able to do this. We do know that these programs will not look like programs we have had in the past. There will be safety and sanitation measures put in place that follow the Federal, State and CDC guidelines that are given to us. What these guidelines are, we currently do not know. We hope to find out this week some information on this. The CDC is supposed to be laying out some guidelines this week for our Day Camp programs. Metro Baseball, MYAS/Gopher State and Minnesota Softball have unified in order to provide one voice and have created the “Safe Play: back to the diamond guidelines to the state and are working with the Governor’s task force, along with other state sport organizations and their plans, with making the decision in the safest and healthiest way to get back on the playing fields. Again, the decision on these plans are expected sometime this week. This will affect are Park and Recreation Summer program offerings as well of soccer, t-ball, mini sluggers, little league, mini/junior crush, lacrosse, track, learn to skate, and Adult softball. Like I said before, in a holding pattern. Please do know that if we are able to hold any of the programs listed, we will be following all Federal, State and CDC guidelines, in order to provide our programs to our community in the safest and healthiest way. So…….we should have more information next week for those that have registered for soccer, lacrosse, adult softball and what we can offer this summer. I do want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these times and the untraveled waters we are trying to navigate thru. I hope everyone stays healthy and safe. Please understand, these are some tough times for us all, but we will get thru this and our community will be stronger. #OwatonnaStrong
Here are another couple of updates on a few programs and projects:
We all Play. We continue to fundraise for the Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field at Manthey Park. To date, we have raised around $850,000 of the $970,000 we need for the project. This pass week the committee had to make a tough decision on moving the construction of this project back from the fall of this year to the spring of 2021. This was a difficult decision, but a decision we think is the right one with keeping the safety and health of our community in mind. How are supposed to celebrate what many businesses, organizations, foundations, and individuals have done to make the committees project a reality, with children not being able to play together? So, we will remove the current playground this July and repurpose it to Morehouse Park and get ready for construction in the spring.
On a more exciting note, We have added a piece of playground equipment to JC Park playground. The piece of equipment is called the REV8 Rotating climber, which was made possible by the donations of The Straight River Women of Today over a 3-year period to the tune of over $17,000, to make this possible. The description that Burke Companies provide of the REV 8, “It’s a climber…It’s a spinner…It’s a new spin on climbing! The REV8 is a new rotating climber that takes the Merry-Go-Round to a whole new level. The play value is endless – users can push, spin, sit, run or climb on one of eight climbers while having so much fun they won’t realize they are honing important skills such as balance and coordination. With room for up to 25 children, there is enough space for everyone to play together on this unique event!” Enjoy this great addition to JC Park playground!
We are going to being doing a Summer Park Passport Program this year. This will begin May 20 and run through June 19. This will allow you and your families to enjoy our parks this summer! Go to our website at www.owatonna.mn.us/parksandrecreation for a passport and check out other virtual programs that we currently are offering.
Parks and Recreation Updates
Our goal is to provide the community with the most up to date information regarding Parks & Recreation programs and facilities. Each week our article will end with the most current closings and programs. This article is as of May 13, 2020. These are subject to change at any time and without notice.
City Hall, including the Park and Rec Office, is closed through May 17. Park and Rec staff is still working, so if you need assistance, please call the Park and Rec Office at 507-444-4321.
View the status of the following activities:
• Parks and trails remain open. Playgrounds are now open.
• Youth Summer Registration has been postponed with the date to be determined. Our summer brochure will be published May 26.
• OMS Morning Lap Swim Cancelled until further notice.
• Adult Softball has been suspended at least till June 1.
• All Therapeutic Recreation programming is suspended through June 1.
• Spring Swimming Lessons Cancelled.
• West Hills Social Commons (formerly SeniorPlace): Closed through May 17. All programming is suspended through May 17.
• Therapeutic Recreation Activities: All programming is suspended through June 1.
• West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center: Closed through May 17. April and May Water Aerobics cancelled.
• Brooktree Golf Course: Open, but please use contractor’s website and Facebook page.
• Lake Kohlmier Beach: closed until further notice. Decisions have not been made on the 2020 season.
• River Springs Water Park: closed until further notice. Decisions have not been made on the 2020 season.
• Morehouse Chalet: closed for skating for the season
• Archery Park: Open for the season