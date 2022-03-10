April is approaching which means that the date of the annual Young Life Cake Auction is upcoming. The date is April 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church and according to Young Life Director Lindsay Thompson, plans are all in place for the event that supports the Young Life program in Owatonna.
Lindsay told me that Young Life is excited to bring back some of the typical events the day of the auction that had to be put on hold the past two years due to COVID restrictions. But the format of the cake auction has changed with the times and become modernized to rely on online bidding vs. the actual auctioning of each cake. Online bidding for over 130 items will begin two days before auction day on April 21. The bidding will conclude the day of the auction. Pick-up of all items will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday the 23rd at Trinity Lutheran.
You will have a chance to view all of the cakes and other items in person on Saturday, the 23rd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You will also be able to purchase a $40 cake and vote for the best Teen and Adult bakers.
A Chick-Fil-A lunch will be served at Trinity from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Two cakes and specials will be auctioned off live and there will be a game of Too High, Too Low. Monson Eye Care has donated a MacBook Pro for the winner.
You can go to the auction site beginning Thursday, April 21, at steelecounty.younglife.org and view all of the items from the many donors.
Days gone by
Things have changed since the first years of the Cake Auction. As I recall, forty-four years ago, Kathy Muellerleile approached us at KRFO to consider reviving the Cake Auction to benefit Young Life. The auction, which had been held to benefit the March of Dimes, was discontinued a few years before that. Young Life received an enthusiastic “yes” from the radio station. The auction began over the air at the radio studio which was located at Pearl and Cedar. After that first year it was discovered that more room would be needed. Ken Wilcox, then president of Norwest Bank was approached with the possibility of holding the auction in the lobby of the bank. Wilcox, along with his wife Norma were staunch supporters of Young Life. Ken was happy to offer the bank facility for the auction. All 100 auction cakes and sale cakes went on display at the bank and the auction took place in person and on the airwaves of KRFO. Later, due to the re-design of the bank lobby, another site for the cake auction was selected, which was the Owatonna High School gym. After a few years, the current site of Trinity Lutheran was selected by the auction committee.
Vets Roundtable discontinued
I received an email from Dick Baumer informing me that after a run of nine years, the Owatonna Veteran’s Roundtable is being terminated. Baumer stated that changing public attitudes, speaker availability, and scheduling complications due to seemingly endless COVID issues and diminished public interest were all part of this difficult decision. It was also decided that funds on hand would be distributed to three recipients who shall remain nameless pending final arrangements.
OHS names new girls volleyball coach
The OHS Activities Department has announced that Rachel Malo has been hired as the Head Coach for the Girls Volleyball program. Rachel has served as the head JV Volleyball Coach since 2018 as well as the Head B-Squad coach during the 2017 season. She is an alumnus of OHS competing on the high school team for four years. Rachel is currently a third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary.
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives financial gifts to the public schools. Here’s the latest listing:
• $1239 from Owatonna Track Club to boys track for uniforms;
• $626 from Owatonna Girls Cross Country Boosters to OHS for girl’s cross country uniforms;
• $2,401 from Owatonna Cheerleading Association to OHS cheer uniforms;
• 577.48 from Owatonna JO Volleyball Inc. to OHS for judges stands and pads;
• $1876 from Owatonna Wrestling Assn. to OHS for warm-ups;
• $162.35 from Lincoln PTO to Lincoln Elementary for popcorn;
• $4899.20 from Owatonna Girls Basketball Boosters to OHS for uniforms;
• $700 from Owatonna Boys Cross Country Boosters to OHS for warm-ups;
• $1960.42 from Washington PTO to Washington School for Scholastic News;
• $5287.50 from Wilson PTO to Wilson Elementary for headphones;
• $3500 from Mayo Clinic Health System for health and wellness of staff;
• $470 from Music Boosters of Owatonna for euphonium for the elementary band;
• $150 anonymous donation to Lincoln Elementary for classroom supplies;
• $25.00 in gift cards from The Blast to OHS for the NHS talent show raffle;
• One bagel bunch and two free double scoops of ice cream from Old Town Bagels to OHS for the NHS talent show raffle.
American Experiment upcoming forum
The Owatonna Chapter of the Center of the American Experiment is hosting a forum entitled “The Crime Crisis, Building Community Trust and Safe Neighborhoods” this Tuesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Torey’s Restaurant. Retired FBI agent Jeff Van Nest will give a keynote presentation on the state of crime in Minnesota and will then lead a panel discussion with local leaders from various key sectors of our community including Prosecutor Dan McIntosh, Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller, Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele and Owatonna Public School Superintendent Jeff Elstad. This is a free forum and all are invited to attend. RSVP is appreciated at 507-455-1709.
OBW Woman of Achievement celebration
The Owatonna Business Women “Woman of Achievement” celebration will be held next Saturday, March 19, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Owatonna Country Club. The Woman of Achievement Award will be announced. Nominees include Jennifer Copeland, Rhonda Guthier, Peng Olson, Tanja Paley and Sarah Struss. The “Young Careerist” award will be given to Annie Granland of the People's Press, The “Lifetime Achievement” award will be given to Betsy Lindgren.
Polka Time at SCHS next Saturday
As part of the Steele County Historical Society display of “Steele County Makes Music” the Dan Stursa Band will be playing next Saturday, March 19, from 7-9 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 general admission and $5 for SCHS members.
Joke of the week
Frank and Dianne were in the local shopping center. Dianne suddenly noticed that Frank was missing, so she called his cell. “Frank, where are you? You know we have lots of shopping to do.”
Frank responded, “Remember the store we went into about ten years ago and you fell in love with a diamond necklace? I said I couldn’t afford it at the time, and I said that one day I’d get it for you.” Little tears started to flow down Dianne’s cheek and she got all choked up. “Yes, I do remember that shop.” she replied.
“Well, I’m at the Hooters next to that.”