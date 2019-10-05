You need them, so make them really good! The broccoli is one of my favorites. We used to live just over a little hill from large broccoli fields, so it was a cheap veggie. The carrots came from my garden.

Butter Maple Carrots

2 pounds medium carrots

3 tablespoons butter (not margarine)

2 ounces pure maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper

Peel (or scrub) carrots and slice them in to 1/4 inch wheels. Cook the carrots in a pot of water until just tender. Drain and keep them in the pot over low heat until dry. Increase the heat a bit and add the butter and maple syrup to the carrots along with a dusting of the pepper.

Serve the carrots hot when the butter is melted and they are a bit glazed.

Broccoli with Almonds

3-4 cups broccoli, cut in to small florets

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons slivered almonds

3 ounces half-and-half

Salt and pepper to taste

In a saute pan, melt the butter and add the almonds, cooking until lightly browned. Stir in the half-and-half, seasoning with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until it is reduced by about half.

Bring a pot of water to boil. Add the broccoli and cook until the water returns to a boil. Drain and arrange on a serving plate with the sauce spooned over. Serve hot.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

