You need them, so make them really good! The broccoli is one of my favorites. We used to live just over a little hill from large broccoli fields, so it was a cheap veggie. The carrots came from my garden.
Butter Maple Carrots
2 pounds medium carrots
3 tablespoons butter (not margarine)
2 ounces pure maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper
Peel (or scrub) carrots and slice them in to 1/4 inch wheels. Cook the carrots in a pot of water until just tender. Drain and keep them in the pot over low heat until dry. Increase the heat a bit and add the butter and maple syrup to the carrots along with a dusting of the pepper.
Serve the carrots hot when the butter is melted and they are a bit glazed.
Broccoli with Almonds
3-4 cups broccoli, cut in to small florets
4 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons slivered almonds
3 ounces half-and-half
Salt and pepper to taste
In a saute pan, melt the butter and add the almonds, cooking until lightly browned. Stir in the half-and-half, seasoning with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until it is reduced by about half.
Bring a pot of water to boil. Add the broccoli and cook until the water returns to a boil. Drain and arrange on a serving plate with the sauce spooned over. Serve hot.