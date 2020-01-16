Local students named to Bob Jones University dean's list Allison Miller Allison Miller Author email Jan 16, 2020 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE — Local students Natalie Greiner and Megan Smith of Owatonna were named to the Bob Jones University dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allison Miller Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesOwatonna soldier, 19, found dead at South Carolina baseOwatonna soldier found unresponsive morning after field exercise, second recent death at Fort JacksonRichard 'Rich' CashmanDeAnn L. KaplanTHE PEOPLE VS CITY HALL: Citizens feel ignored as Medford continues infrastructure projectsLocal nurse finds everyday calmness photographing eaglesMark James EcklundCOMMUNITY PATHWAYS: Steele County Food Shelf and Clothesline official merge into one organizationRobert 'Bob' L. ArndtWilliam 'Bill' R. Rohwer Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jan 16 AA Grapevine Meeting Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 Owatonna Exchange Club Meeting Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 The Southern MN Woodcarvers Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 VFW bar bingo Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Jan 16 Bar Bingo Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Around the Web Snap Fitness Poised for Continued International Expansion in 2020 Snap Fitness Poised for Continued International Expansion in 2020 ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Potassium Citrate Extended-Release Tablets USP Steven M. Sipple: Rimington Trophy winner Biadasz conquers fears, and ultimately his position Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists