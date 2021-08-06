Steele County Hwy. 18 from County Hwy. 33 to County Hwy. 17 in Meriden Township, as well as County Hwy. 12 from County Hwy. 1 to County Hwy. 8 east of Medford, are now open after construction. Work to replace culverts and other drainage improvements is substantially complete.
Additionally, County Road 98 over Rush Creek, northeast of Medford, is now open after construction of a new bridge.
Minor work remains on all three projects which will be completed with shoulder or lane closures.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit bit.ly/2VulXy2.