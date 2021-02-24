The deadline to submit nominations for this year’s Steele County Livestock Hall of Fame membership award and service award is May 1, 2021. Nomination forms are available at the fair office and online at SteeleCountyFreeFair@scff.org.
Nominees’ for the membership award may be an individual or husband/wife team and will be judged on their impact or influence upon the livestock industry (county, state, and national), their leadership in the livestock industry, and other relevant contributions with county being a priority.
Nominees for service award are individuals that grew up or live in Steele County and went on to do outstanding work in the livestock industry outside of the county. State and national contributions are the priority for this award.
Inductees into the Livestock Hall of Fame will be recognized at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the livestock show arena.