The Steele County Historical Society (SCHS) will host a free Ice Cream Social and Yard Games event from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 on the patio at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna. This event is a supplemental program to the exhibit Country School: The Beating Heart of Rural Community. Donations will be accepted to help defray the cost of this event.
Steele County residents will be able to gather and reminisce about days gone by when many rural american families socialized at their school, played outdoor games, and ate ice cream treats. Guests will also be able to tour the school built in the exhibit hall, which depicts the role of country schools in the life of children 1856 through the 1960s.
Contact SCHS for more information.