Three important stargazing events will occur this June: the summer solstice, the last of 2021’s three supermoons, and a partial eclipse of the sun.
The solar eclipse will be in progress at sunrise on June 10. In southeastern Minnesota, the eclipse will be at its maximum at 5:31 a.m., at which point 13.4% of the sun’s face will be covered. A clear view of the eastern horizon is required to see it. It should be watched only with proper eye protection, despite the sun being very low.
The summer solstice arrives at 10:32 p.m. on June 20, when the Northern Hemisphere tilts most sharply toward the sun. At that moment a space traveler would see Earth lighted from the Antarctic Circle to the North Pole and beyond to the Arctic Circle on the dark side of our planet.
June’s full moon, which qualifies as a supermoon by virtue of its closeness, rises the evening of June 24, near the juncture of the lid and handle of the Teapot of Sagittarius.
Jupiter and Saturn begin rising before midnight in mid- to late June, and they’re well up in the southeast to south before dawn all month long. Between June 27 and 29, the waning moon will pass below the planets in the morning sky. In the evening sky, Venus hovers near the west-northwestern horizon, in the sun’s afterglow.