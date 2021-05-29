Summer is just around the corner. We have been planning and organizing some great programs and activities that we hope you can enjoy. We are still taking registrations for the following programs. Register online at www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/283/Parks-Recreation or call 444-4321 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.).
Track and Field: A program for boys and girls who have completed second through eighth grade.
Cost: $40. Location: OHS Track. Program Practice Dates: June 14, June 15, June 21 at OHS. Track from 10 a.m. to noon. Track Meet Dates: June 16, June 23, June 30, July 7, July 14 at OHS. Track from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Day Camps: We have a variety of day camps and evening camps for those ages 3-10. Check our website www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/283/Parks-Recreation for a full list of camps!
Learn to Skate: We take to the ice on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Dates are June 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, July 8, 13, 15. Classes are held for anyone who wants to learn to skate or practice their beginning skating skills. A helmet and skates are required for anyone on the ice, including adult helpers and coaches. If you need to rent protective equipment, contact Mark Spurgeon at marks@ultrapure.com or 507-456-5949. Skate rental is available at Straight River Sports at Fitness (222 W. Bridge St) or call 507-451-1666.
Lifeguard Training: Openings June 14-June 18
West Hills Water Aerobics: Register online or over the phone by calling 507-774-7105.
Therapeutic Recreation Friday Camp is back! Camp will be Fridays starting June 18-August 13 (no camp Friday July 2). This year we will meet at Brown Park. Register online or over the phone. Contact Eric Anderson at 507-774-7102 for more information.
Safety Camp: This camp is offered to students finishing third grade. This is a one-day camp (you choose the day—either Thursday or Friday). The camp focuses on reducing the number of accidental injuries among children such as bike safety, camping safety, boating safety, and electrical safety, just to name a few. Snacks and lunch are provided along with a camp shirt.
Cost is $20 and you can register online or over the phone at 444-4321. Dates: You chose one date: Thursday, July 22 or Friday, July 23.
Upcoming dates:
May 29: Lake Kohlmier Beach Opens
June 2: Safety Camp Registration begins (students finishing third grade)
June 4: River Springs Water Park Opens
June 14: Registration for July swim classes
July 12: Registration for August swim classes
July 22-25: Summer Weekend Out